NBA Champion, Ex-Pelicans Player Issues Apology to Celtics Jayson Tatum
Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins does not hesitate to voice his opinion on matters. Now, an ESPN analyst, the former NBA champion, gives daily critiques and praises about the current state of the NBA. On a recent episode of the NBA Today show, Perkins apologized that Boston Celtic star Jayson Tatum isn't in enough MVP discussions to start this season.
"Jayson Tatum, I apologize because we should mention your name more often when it comes down to the three letters of MVP," Perkins said on Wednesday. "We talk about everybody else, but we don't talk about this man who, constantly night in and night out, is flirting with 30-point triple-doubles."
Tatum certainly has had a solid start leading the reigning NBA Champions. The all-star forward leads his team in points, rebounds, and assists. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the only other player in the league-leading his team in those categories. Boston has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and just handed the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
Tatum averages 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the season. With another strong start, Boston looks like certain favorites to reach the NBA Finals again to defend last year's championship.
Perkins is in the Celtics champion fraternity. The former first-round pick won a championship as a member of the 2008 Celtics squad. He also spent some time in New Orleans with the Pelicans. There, he averaged 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. Perkins officially retired from the NBA in 2018.
