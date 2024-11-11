NBA Champion, Ex-Pelicans Player Rips Former Celtics Teammate
One of the more unexpected feuds this NBA season isn't even between two active players, it's between Kendrick Perkins and Brian Scalabrine.
During an episode of the All the Smoke podcast, Perkins was asked by Stephen Jackson about being banned from the 2024 Boston Celtics' ring night. According to Perkins, who played for both the Celtics and Pelicans, that rumor was started by his former teammate Brian Scalabrine. Perkins then launched a profanity-laced rant at his former Celtics teammate.
"Scal, who the f**k are you," Perkins said. "You's the same motherf***** that when we won a championship, was in street clothes, hurry up and went changed into your jersey so once we started taking pictures, you could know that you was a part of the team. And I actually like Scal, but I thought there should have been a phone conversation, right?"
Scalabrine absolutely scoffed at the idea that he had the capability to withhold Perkins from being at ring night. He even followed it up to say that he doesn't understand why Perkins is acting the way he is.
"I cant imagine that anyone would believe that I'm over here writing down who's on the boat, and who's not on the boat? Give me a break here, who believes that? No one believes that... I don't have any hate for the guy, I don't understand why he's doing this. Everybody knows he called Joe Mazzulla what he called Joe Mazzulla."
It's been well-documented that Kendrick Perkins called Joe Mazzulla a bird brain and an insulted his intelligence. Perkins is known for being the type of analyst that doesn't bring any real analysis, and just relies on hot-take name calling. Sometimes, actions have consequences, and Perkins just has to live with his consequences.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors