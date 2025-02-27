NBA Champion, Ex-Pelicans Star Makes Massive Lakers Statement
Since trading for Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves as championship contenders in a way that no one expected at the start of the season.
After defeating the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, the Lakers convinced everyone that they're for real, including former NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans star Kendrick Perkins.
"LeBron, he's in the GOAT conversation. Luka, we know, five-time All-NBA, but this man right here, Austin Reaves, has arrived," Perkins said on ESPN. "19 points, four rebounds, six assists. He is unlocking a different version of the Lakers. JJ Redick has brought out a beast in him."
Surprisingly, Perkis listed the Boston Celtics' big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kirstaps Porzingis as the best big three in the NBA. He even placed them higher than LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.
"You got Tatum, every single night, he's flirting with a 30-point triple-double. Jaylen Brown, one of the best two-way players in the game. Kristaps Porzingis, he's a unicorn for a reason," Perkins said.
It remains to be seen just how good the Los Angeles Lakers can become with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on their roster. However, after dominating the Denver Nugget in a way that hasn't been seen in years, the Lakers have made believers out of everyone. Watching LA face the Celtics, will be the next true test.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors