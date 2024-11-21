NBA Champion Urges Chicago Bulls to Trade for $158 Million Star
The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are two teams that need to make a move. Both teams need to either fully commit to tanking or fully commit to being competitive. Both teams are in different situations though.
New Orleans hasn't had the chance to see what their roster can do because they've been hampered by injury - their entire starting five lineup was out on Wednesday night. The Chicago Bulls have been much healthier but just caught in limbo. Despite having somewhat different situations, both teams can't continue to be where they are.
During an episode of NBA Countdown on ESPN, former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins believed that the two teams needed to make a trade. According to Perkins, the Pelicans should trade Brandon Ingram to the Chicago Bulls.
"The one thing that the Bulls do have is a lot of eye candy, attractive pieces for the trade market," Perkins said. "When you think about this squad, the only person on this that's untouchable is Coby White. They need to make a move by the trade deadline. That move needs to be Brandon Ingram. Brandon Ingram is a guy that is scratching the surface of his prime, that could go out there and get you 25 to 27 points a night. You bring him alongside Coby White and then you start adding pieces from there."
While the trade makes some sense for the New Orleans Pelicans since they've been wanting to trade ingram, the bigger question is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls could easily absorb Ingram's expiring contract and then not re-sign him, but who they trade would be the issue.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Pelicans still refuse to give Ingram a max contract. In a team full of injuries, he's been the most consistent player. However, they're still in a very confusing position, because on paper their team sounds great, but they've been hampered by injuries.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors