NBA Fans React to 14-Year Veteran's Controversial Chris Paul Statement
12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul is officially reuniting with the LA Clippers, as the greatest player in their franchise's history returns for potentially his last year in the league. The 40-year-old point guard has cemented himself as one of the greatest players at his position in NBA history.
All Paul is missing in his NBA career is a championship, but he is undoubtedly one of the best passers to ever play the game, using his high basketball IQ and incredible leadership to cement himself in history.
However, not everyone feels like Paul is one of the best to ever play. 14-year NBA veteran and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared a controversial take about Paul, claiming that he is not a top ten point guard of all time.
"CP3 is a top ten greatest point guard of all time. I do not have him in my top ten," Perkins said. "I don't have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook... When it comes down to rankings, you gotta check those boxes and you've gotta have those accolades... I'm not trying to be critical of him, I'm not trying to downplay his career... He's going to be a Hall of Famer. He's just top 15 greatest point guard of all time in my eyes."
Perkins calls out Paul for not having an NBA MVP, championship, or Finals MVP, and the veteran point guard has only made one Finals appearance. Still, the retired big man gives props to Paul for still being an all-time great and having a positive impact on every franchise he goes to.
Many fans reacted to Perkins' statement about Paul.
"So I don’t have CP3 above Westbrook , but CP3 is definitely top 10. It’s hard to name 10 PG better than CP3," one fan said.
"cp3 is 2nd all time in assists and steals, he’s easily top 10," a fan replied.
"CP3 is top 10 PG of all time for sure. Sometimes Perkins’ take is just simply dumb," another fan bluntly said.