NBA Fans React to Brandon Ingram Contract News
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge trade deadline deal, sending All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.
Ingram spent six seasons in New Orleans but was set to his unrestricted free agency this offseason, prompting a huge decision by the Pelicans front office. Ingram joined forces with a young, talented Raptors squad with guys like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, but they are not necessarily in a position to compete yet.
Ingram has been sidelined for the past 29 games, including two games since getting traded to Toronto. Even though the 27-year-old star has yet to put on a Raptors uniform, the Toronto franchise has decided they want to keep him around long-term.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Raptors have signed Ingram to a three-year contract extension worth $120 million, including a player option for the 2027-28 season.
This is a surprising move from Ingram, but the former Pelican must believe the Raptors are heading in the right direction to commit to spending his prime up North. NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the big news.
"$40m/year he got paid 😳," one fan said.
"Major contract for him," another fan commented. "Time will tell if it’s worth it."
"Interesting move good player but the team isn’t close to competing," a fan replied.
Ingram is a very talented player and will likely make an immediate impact for the Raptors when he returns from injury, and now Toronto has locked him down for a couple more years.
