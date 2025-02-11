Pelicans Scoop

NBA Fans React to Brandon Ingram Contract News

The Toronto Raptors have handed the former New Orleans Pelicans star a huge contract extension

Logan Struck

Nov 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge trade deadline deal, sending All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

Ingram spent six seasons in New Orleans but was set to his unrestricted free agency this offseason, prompting a huge decision by the Pelicans front office. Ingram joined forces with a young, talented Raptors squad with guys like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, but they are not necessarily in a position to compete yet.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14)
Dec 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ingram has been sidelined for the past 29 games, including two games since getting traded to Toronto. Even though the 27-year-old star has yet to put on a Raptors uniform, the Toronto franchise has decided they want to keep him around long-term.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Raptors have signed Ingram to a three-year contract extension worth $120 million, including a player option for the 2027-28 season.

This is a surprising move from Ingram, but the former Pelican must believe the Raptors are heading in the right direction to commit to spending his prime up North. NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the big news.

"$40m/year he got paid 😳," one fan said.

"Major contract for him," another fan commented. "Time will tell if it’s worth it."

"Interesting move good player but the team isn’t close to competing," a fan replied.

Ingram is a very talented player and will likely make an immediate impact for the Raptors when he returns from injury, and now Toronto has locked him down for a couple more years.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News