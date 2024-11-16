NBA Fans React to Brandon Ingram's Performance in Nuggets-Pelicans
The shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans desperately needed a win after suffering a six-game losing streak. With the Denver Nugget on the horizon, it didn't seem like a win was likely. Once it was revealed that Nikola Jokic was going to miss the game due to personal reasons, a new hope was formed.
As that new hope formed, Brandon Ingram delivered everything that Pelicans fans needed. Ingram was an absolute star against the Denver Nuggets, putting up 29 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block on 46.2% shooting from the field. He led the game in points and gave the Nuggets only their fourth loss of the season.
The Pelicans have been apprehensive to pay Ingram the max contract that he's been asking for, dangling him on the trading block in the process. After tonight's performance, Pelicans fans unanimously called for the team to pay him.
Via @chillieyum: "Pay him 90% of the fanbase wants it"
If it weren't for Ingram, the Pelicans undoubtedly lose against the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic tonight. Ingram's ability to carry the team tonight is something that resonated with the fans as they rallied for him to get paid.
Via @JoehelYusmah2: "PAY THAT MAN!!!"
The Pelicans finally got the win that the team desperately needed. All it takes is one win to create momenutm for a team, and hopefully, this is the one that propels them.
