NBA Fans React to Brutal Injury News After Celtics-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans lost 118-116 to the Boston Celtics and star guard Dejounte Murray to a season-ending Achilles injury. Murray suffered the injury on a non-contact play late in the first quarter of Friday night's game. The former all-star went down hard and had to be helped to the locker room by his teammates.
After the game, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed Murray's injury, tweeting out the grim report. On opening night, the former Washington standout suffered a fractured left-hand injury in his debut game as a New Orleans Pelican. Murray missed more than a month after having surgery on his hand. NBA fans around the world reacted to the devastating news for the dynamic guard.
@ivylandnurse: Get well DJ! You have been nothing but a light since being in Nola! Speedy recovery King!
@gameinjurydoc: This is tough for him since he started the season with a bad injury The timeline is typically 9-12 months which puts him likely out for the start of next season
@corey14k: Noooo that’s terrible
@adryanashton: this franchise is actually cursed man.. wishing DJM a speedy recovery
New Orleans traded Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks in exchange for Murray this past offseason. The Pelicans hoped his playmaking skills alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would form a 'Big 3' in New Orleans capable of winning an NBA championship. Now, at 12-37, the Pelicans season is over, and Murray will have a long recovery time to get back healthy.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors