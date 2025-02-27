Pelicans Scoop

NBA Fans React to Chris Paul's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Fans react to San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul sending heartfelt message to former team New Orleans Pelicans

Liam Willerup

Feb 25, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) against New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans recently completed a two-game series in New Orleans earlier this week, with the Pelicans taking both contests over the Spurs. While it may have worsened the Pelicans' odds for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, it was a chance to take two wins against one of their franchise greats.

Now in his 20th season in the NBA, Spurs guard Chris Paul began his career with New Orleans after being selected fourth overall in 2005. During his six seasons with the franchise, he established himself as one of the league's premier point guards and finished second to Kobe Bryant in MVP voting in 2008.

Following his visit to New Orleans, Paul took to Instagram to share the following message:

"After 20 years the love for this city has never changed! The journey started here, and I’ll always have gratitude for the city of New Orleans #CantGiveUpNow"

After seeing the post, fans took to his comment section to share reactions.

"Come back 😭😭," one fan pleaded.

"Watched just about every game you played in N.O," a fan shared reminiscing.

"i know greatness when i see it," a user added.

"Thanks for making us great back then," a fan shared in appreciation.

As can be seen by the reactions, Pelicans fans are appreciative of Paul and all he did for the franchise. While he's no longer the player he used to be, some fans still want him back before his career comes to a close.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

