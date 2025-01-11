NBA Fans React to Controversial Zion Williamson News
When the New Orleans Pelicans placed their future upon Zion Williamson's shoulders in 2019, the future seemed immensely bright. Unfortunately, since then, Williamson has been a major bust for the team, and this current season has arguably been his most frustrating.
Yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson would be suspended for one game due to being late for multiple practices, on top of being late for the team's flight to Philadelphia against the 76ers.
Needless to say, Pelicans fans who were already disappointed in Zion, have become even more disappointed.
Via @losing_bettor: "Glad he getting some much needed rest after playing 1 game in the past 2 months"
Some critics have mentioned that Zion's behavior has been a very big red flag and makes it hard to take him seriously.
Via @Sam_Vecenie: "Yeah just like, totally unacceptable stuff. Gotta hit the baseline tasks and be responsible, especially if that’s been a point of emphasis in the past."
Overall, it seems like Zion's behavior has made him lose a huge portion of his fanbase around the world. Many fans who once cheered for him now believe he no longer cares about taking his job seriously.
Via @4thand26pod: "Good for him making it to league and getting paid, but man it be cool if he cared about his job at all, he could have been a great NBA player if he wanted to"
Many others believe that Zion's current behavior is a pathway toward getting him traded, especially with the Pelicans on the verge of being on a firesale.
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, so only time will tell what New Orleans does with its frustrating superstar.
