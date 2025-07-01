NBA Fans React To Ex-Pelicans Signing With Atlanta Hawks
NBA free agency has been a frenzy so far, even after there was no news announced in the first few minutes of opening. Since then, a blockbuster deal to send Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets has happened, while the Houston Rockets filled the void of Dillon Brooks by adding Dorian Finney-Smith on a multi-year deal.
As for the Atlanta Hawks, they've been active throughout the entire offseason so far. Starting before the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hawks struck a deal with the Boston Celtics to land former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis and added a valuable New Orleans Pelicans pick on a draft-night trade. Now, in free agency, they've struck a deal to land one of the most coveted free agents.
The Hawks have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to land Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Having prior stops with the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Alexander-Walker landing a four-year, $62 million contract.
"The Hawks roster might be nice next season," a user shared.
"NAW played briefly for Quinn Snyder when he was in Utah. Hawks had draft night rights of him 2019 draft," another user shared insight on.
"hawks actually tryna compete next season," a user added.
"Hawks gone make some noise next year Trae Young coming for his respect," another fan said.
"Wow. Thats big money," a fan replied.
With the Hawks establishing their backcourt last season with ex-Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels, Alexander-Walker can now come and run the second unit for Atlanta while potentially seeing time in three-guard lineups alongside Daniels and Trae Young.
