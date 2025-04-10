NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo News Before Bucks-Pelicans
After an absolutely wild comeback win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the 14th-seeded New Olreans Pelicans on Thursday night.
While the Pelicans have essentially nothing to play for at this point, the Milwaukee Bucks can't say the same for themselves. The Bucks are only two games ahead of the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons and two games behind the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks are also about to begin a back-to-back with the Pelicans being the first stop. So, the team has a difficult decision to make on Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable against the Pelicans, which has many fans divided.
"Giannis you don’t not need to be playing on a first game of a back to back, especially when that 2nd game has serious playoff implications," one concerned fan said.
"We win this and the pistons loose to the Knicks we locked the 5 seed and giannis can rest 🤞," said another fan with a different opinion.
"Win this, play Giannis and rest him for the last two games of the season," said another fan.
"Rest Giannis! We need him for the Pistons games," said another differing fan.
Without Lillard available, it's hard to say that the Bucks would be the favorite against the Pelicans without Giannis playing. However, New Orleans will be incredibly shorthanded as they face off against Milwaukee.
Related Articles
Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List
Pelicans Coach Willie Green Reacts to Unexpected Michael Malone Firing