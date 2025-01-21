NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury News Before Bucks-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have surprisingly found a rhythm recently, winning four consecutive games to improve to 12-32 on the season, still in a solid position for a top draft pick but picking up some wins to boost their confidence.
The Pelicans now move into a marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, getting the opportunity to pick up a massive win and extend their win streak to five games.
The Bucks have been solid this season, also riding a four-game win streak heading into Wednesday's matchup. Sitting at 24-17 on the season, Milwaukee has entered championship contention, rallying behind superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Pelicans are searching for a huge upset over the Bucks, and Antetokounmpo being listed on Wednesday's injury report certainly gives fans hope for a New Orleans miracle.
Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for Wednesday's Pelicans-Bucks matchup as he deals with a knee injury.
The Bucks are 3-3 when their superstar forward is sidelined this season, giving the Pelicans a strong chance if he were to miss Wednesday's matchup. NBA fans have reacted to Antetokounmpo's injury update as his status for Wednesday's game remains in the air.
"Why is he always listed," a fan questioned.
"He’s always probable, Mr. Reliable," another fan said.
"He will play," a fan predicted.
Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Having another MVP-caliber season, Antetokounmpo's absence on Wednesday would be a game-changer for a hungry Pelicans squad.
