NBA Fans React To Jeremiah Fears' Latest Decision
The New Orleans Pelicans' No. 7 overall pick Jeremiah Fears has decided that he'll be wearing the number 0 in the NBA, like he did at Oklahoma. Fans across the NBA were hoping that Fears would stick with his usual number, as a "0 Fears" jersey would be a hit at music festivals and frat parties across America.
After some speculation that Fears would be wearing 00 after a template jersey surfaced online, the New Orleans Pelicans confirmed the news with an announcement that the next cult classic NBA jersey has officially hit their online store.
Etienne Catalan, the "NBA Numerologist" on X, posted the announcement with a Fears jersey graphic. The post drew plenty of reactions from fans, ranging from Pelicans diehards to fans of other organizations who just want to add the jersey to their summertime rotation.
"One of the toughest jerseys in the league now," one fan replied.
"CERO. MIEDOOOOOOOO," @RasheeTouchdown added, with a GIF of the popular wrestler.
"That's aura," @simplyballup wrote.
"This jersey is gonna have a sky blue Denver Nuggets type run," @HerbScribner replied.
"This goes hard af," @HornetsLead wrote.
"The perfect blend of swagger and superstition," @Buddyboybets added.
"Nah this the one," @SixZamier wrote.
Considering the fact that Fears is a player that has been called the "next Kyrie Irving" by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, it seems that the "0 Fears" jersey will be a popular one around the country for years to come.
