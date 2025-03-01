NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant Altercation in Suns-Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA today. Aside from the Philadelphia 76ers, no other team has failed to meet expectations the way Phoenix has.
After Thursday night's disappointing performance against the Pelicans, the Suns have another chance against them on Friday night. While Phoenix is currently blowing out New Orleans, Durant showed clear frustrations on the court in an altercation with Karlo Matković.
Some fans interpreted Durant's hostility as him no longer caring about being on the court, which clearly isn't the case.
"KD is crashing out because he knows another superteam didn’t work," said one fan X.
"Kd did that interview with Draymond now he picking up his antics," said one Warriors fan.
"KD lowkey crashing out he’s not having fun. Like what’s goin on," another fan questioned.
Given the current situation of the game, it seems clear that the Phoenix Suns are going to beat the New Orleans Pelicans unless an epic collapse happens. Assuming Phoenix wins, they'll have a record of 28-32, which is still four games behind a play-in tournament spot.
The Suns are about to have a brutal stretch coming up, consisting of games against the: Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
This will be a make or break stretch for the Kevin Durant era Phoenix Suns.
