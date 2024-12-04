NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant Injury News Before Suns-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening at the Smoothie King Center. The matchup features two teams going in completely opposite directions. Phoenix has won their last two games and is 12-8 on the year, while the Pelicans are 4-18 after losing nine straight games.
New Orleans is desperate for a victory to claw its way out of this early-season hole. The Suns will try to win their third straight game without the help of 12x All-Star Kevin Durant, who will miss the game with an ankle injury. Durant injured himself during the first half of Tuesday's victory against the San Antonio Spurs and did not return in the second half.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: "Phoenix Suns All-NBA forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Durant suffered the injury while landing on a Spurs player’s foot during Phoenix’s win on Tuesday night."
In the replies to Charania's report, NBA fans have been reacting to this news ahead of Thursday's Suns-Pelicans matchup.
"Keep him healthy at all costs," a fan replied. "This is the Suns best chance at a run."
"Could be worse," a Suns fan wrote.
"He’s not winning any awards this year," a fan wrote, acknowledging the NBA's 65-game minimum rule for season awards.
"The Suns just need to get to the playoffs with the Big 3 healthy," another fan responded. "They’ve shown that they’re legit contenders when they are all playing together."
The two-time champion is averaging 25.8 points on 53.6% shooting from the field this season. Durant missed time earlier this year with a strained calf and now appears to be out to deal with the ankle sprain for the foreseeable future. New Orleans is no stranger to the injury bug themselves.
Both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are currently out with injury. Ingram is day-to-day with calf soreness, and the former all-star forward missed the team's last five games. The Pelicans are 0-6 when Ingram doesn't play.
Meanwhile, Williamson has played in just six games this season, averaging 22 points on 45% shooting. The hamstring injury has sidelined him indefinitely,, and ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that the two-time all-star is not close to returning to the court. This is the third straight season Williamson has suffered a severe hamstring injury during the season.
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors