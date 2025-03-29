NBA Fans React to LaMelo Ball Injury News Before Hornets-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets are set to face off on Sunday, and these two teams are sitting in a similar boat.
The Pelicans and Hornets have each dealt with an insane amount of injuries during their 2024-25 campaign to lead them toward the top of the NBA draft lottery, and Charlotte's season recently took their biggest hit yet.
Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball is set to miss the remainder of their 2024-25 season due to ankle and wrist issues, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
"Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward," Charania wrote.
Ball finished his season averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists through 47 games, proving to be one of the league's most exciting young talents. The 23-year-old guard joins a loaded Hornets bench, as guys like Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams have all suffered season-ending injuries.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to the recent LaMelo Ball injury news.
"I just want ONE healthy LaMelo season man," one fan commented.
"Tough end of the year for LaMelo," another fan said.
"He just can never stay healthy," a fan replied.
"Time for Charlotte to move on," another fan suggested.
With just nine games left in the regular season and the Hornets just 18-55, there is no reason to push Ball onto the court if he is not healthy. The Hornets made the right decision by shutting him down, but it will make Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans much less interesting.