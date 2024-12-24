NBA Fans React to Latest Zion Williamson Trade Report
The New Orleans Pelicans' 5-25 record this season has completely dashed the hope the organization and fans had coming into this year. New Orleans won 49 games last year, the second-most in franchise history, and with the addition of Dejounte Murray, many thought the Pelicans might be a contender in the Western Conference. Now, they sit at the bottom of the standings, with widespread speculation they could move on from some of their top guys to build for the future.
One of those speculated to be moved is two-time all-star Zion Williamson, who is currently out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Williamson has not played a game since November 7th and has only appeared in six games this season. Availability is the former No. 1 overall pick's biggest weakness since joining New Orleans in 2019.
A new report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha suggests the Pelicans are shopping the star forward.
"Based on the reporting intel, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones are at a certain level for them. They want to keep them. Those are two guys that are going to have a high price to give up, similar to L.A. with Austin Reaves. Seems like Zion, and Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are the three guys they've been shopping more in terms of their core starters, and Dejounte Murray has not."
NBA fans have been reacting to this latest report on X.
"Ngl Zion needs a change of scenery I can see him bouncing back no troll," a fan commented.
"For the right price I’d go after Zion," a fan added. "He did just play almost the entire regular season last year and was good. The right team and medical staff could change his career."
"ZION GETTING OUT OF NEW ORLEANS WILL BE A BLESSING TO HIS CAREER," a fan replied.
"Too injury prone for a team to give up anything significant," another comment read.
"Need Zion on the court, regardless of what team it is," a fan said.
Williamson has only appeared in 190 games during his six years in the NBA, which is a little more than two full seasons. The team agreed to a five-year contract extension with the former Duke standout in 2022, but the deal contained stipulations for weight mandates and game availability.
The following season, Williamson played in just 29 games after injuring his hamstring in early January. This meant that some of the money on the deal became non-guaranteed, and the Pelicans could void part of the deal at no financial cost. Earlier this season, the star forward cut ties with his agency, CAA, who had represented Williamson since he was drafted in 2019.
Recently, Williamson returned to practice for just some light shooting. The Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
