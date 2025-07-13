NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Appearance at Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their NBA2K26 Summer League schedule with a marquee matchup, matching up against the Dallas Mavericks in a packed Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. A matchup that was highlighted by Bronny James going up against Cooper Flagg, neither player stuffed that stat sheet, but got fans on their feet.
Moving on to their second matchup, the Lakers matched up with the New Orleans Pelicans. While many were calling to see LeBron James during their matchup with the Mavericks, he made a grand entrance prior to their game against the Pelicans. To no surprise, the crowd erupted.
Showing up alongside Savannah and daughter Zhuri, James settled in to watch Bronny in his second game in Las Vegas this summer. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions to his appearance.
"Felt the aura through the screen🐐🐐👑," one user shared.
"Family time is the best!" another user added.
"The AURA is insane," another fan said.
"LEGEND," another fan replied.
"Big family support 🏀," another fan commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, tons of support poured in for LeBron, showing up to support Bronny. James was seen hanging out at Bad Bunny's concert in Puerto Rico on Friday night, but made some time to head to Las Vegas after.
James is currently heading into the final year of his contract with the Lakers after accepting his player option, with the team seemingly moving in a younger direction by their recent moves.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Harsh Truth On Pelicans Tenure
Wizards Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Jordan Poole After Pelicans Trade