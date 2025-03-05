NBA Fans React to LeBron James Making Big History in Lakers-Pelicans
The argument for the greatest NBA player of all time is becoming more and more interesting, but at the same time, LeBron James might be widening the gap. The Los Angeles Lakers star already owns the NBA record for most regular season points and playoff points in a career, but he just reached an unbelievable mark.
On Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, James reached 50,000 career points (regular season and playoffs), a milestone that will likely not be touched by anyone else for a very long time.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the historic milestone James reached on Tuesday, as basketball fans may never see anything like this again.
"The King sits alone on top. Congrats on 50k!" one fan replied.
"He deserves more than 4 rings man. At least one more before he retires," another fan said.
"This is greatness, and we don’t know how much time we have left to see it live," a fan commented.
"Just a kid from Akron!! 🔥," another fan replied.
James, 40, is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists on the season. In year 22, James continues to be one of the best players in the league, as his longevity is unmatched. Many fans are lucky to witness this level of greatness for 22 years, and it is incredible how the superstar still is not slowing down.
