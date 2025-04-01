NBA Fans React to Major CJ McCollum Injury News
The New Orleans Pelicans began the 2024-2025 NBA season with a bang. The team traded for Dejounte Murray, and it looked like they could make legitimate noise in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, their season will end with the quietest of whimpers. A season filled with so many injuries to key players that the team never even really had a chance to get their foot off the ground.
With only seven games left in the regular season, the Pelicans have officially called it a wrap. On Monday afternoon, the Pelicans decided to shut down both Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum in a public announcement.
"McCollum, who was diagnosed with a right foot bone contusion after sustaining the injury on March 23 at Detroit, will continue his rehabilitation program which includes rest and treatment."
"Dudes just beat the Hornets and realized they ain’t tanking right. Gotta take extreme measures," said one NBA fan.
"Zion and cj missing rest of season with bruises," joked another fan.
"Announce Willie Green and David Griffin unemployment," said a frustrated fan.
McCollum ultimately played 56 out of 75 total games this season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Through those 56 games, McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 44/37/72 shooting from the field. Despite being 33 years old, McCollum is still averaging above his career average of 19.6 points and remains an efficient scorer.
For the Pelicans, their final seven games are against the: LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Even if Williamson and McCollum were playing, it would be a brutal stretch for a Pelicans team that is currently the 14th seed.
Related Articles
Breaking: Zion Williamson Expected to Miss Entire Season Due to Injury
Zion Williamson Predicted To Team Up With LaMelo Ball In Blockbuster Trade
Former Knicks Player Re-Signs With Pelicans Before Clippers Game