NBA Fans React To Major Jordan Poole, Pelicans Trade
The first major domino of the New Orleans Pelicans' offseason fell on Tuesday afternoon, as the team acquired Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 overall pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick.
The surprising trade of course drew a bevy of reactions from NBA fans across social media, ranging from surprise to confusion about who exactly is benefiting from such a deal.
"I don’t know who this helps lol," @the2kmessiah replied.
"This is such a big trade of nothingness 😂 ," @PlayoffBoundNYK said.
"The Wizards GM isn’t even qualified to run a 2K team at this point," @jnmegatron added.
"Poole Zion hoops is gonna be crazy," @Asensii20 wrote.
"Can’t pass up the opportunity of pairing Jordan Poole with Zion Williamson," @JonMettler said.
The official post from ESPN's X account, signature trade graphic and all, also garnered plenty of reactions from NBA fans and corporate social media accounts in the replies section.
"Wizards have a retirement home," @PrizePicks wrote.
"Wizards about to throw out the best starting 5 the senior league has ever seen," @SportsGuyEvan replied.
"POOLE PARTY TIME IN NEW ORLEANS," @HoodiiShai added.
"I’m sorry but this trade makes 0 sense at all," @CookedByPayne replied.
"Generation Jordan Poole season loading," @lukawrldd wrote.
"why would the wizards do this lol," @goldenstateover wrote.
"Go be great Poole," @30beendat said.
