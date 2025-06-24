NBA Fans React To Major Jordan Poole, Pelicans Trade

Breaking: The Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



