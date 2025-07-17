NBA Fans React to Major Zion Williamson Decision
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans haven't had the smoothest relationship with one another. The superstar forward has not played in a single playoff game with the team, can't stay healthy on the court, and was suspended due to being late for multiple practices.
Despite that, Joe Dumars and the New Orleans Pelicans remain committed to the 25-year-old star. While Dumars has been publicly voicing his support for Zion, the team also backed up their own words by guaranteeing his $39.4 million salary.
The decision to guarantee Williamson's $39.4 million contract has been met with a mixed reception.
"What a waste of money for a player who doesn't have an outside shooting on his arsenal," said one upset fan.
"Do you know how he did with the weigh in checkpoints last season," asked another concerned fan.
"I think NO has a shot to have a good team once Murray is back at 100%," said a more optimistic fan.
On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans have looked like a team that could cause some damage in the playoffs for the last few seasons. Unfortunately, they've been snakebitten by injuries more than any other team in the NBA. Whether it's Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, or Brandon Ingram, the team just couldn't stay healthy on the court together.
Hopefully, next season is the one that finally changes all of that for the Pelicans.
