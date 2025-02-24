NBA Fans React to New Zion Williamson Health News
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 114-96 on Friday night behind a team-high 22 points from Zion Williamson.
The two-time all-star has scored at least 22 points in five of the last six games despite being on a minute restriction. Williamson again dealt with a significant hamstring injury for the third straight season.
Many felt Zion's weight would be an issue coming into the league, and after suffering multiple injuries his first couple of seasons, the outside noise grew louder regarding his conditioning. Williamson spent this past offseason training hard and was reportedly down to his college playing weight before the year started.
ESPN writer Michael Wright revealed that the former No. 1 overall pick is down to 264 pounds, the lightest he's been since being drafted in 2019. His conditioning has improved much over previous years, even though he still experienced a major injury. Williamson played a career-high 70 games last year.
One fan on X wrote, "Let's go. Would love to see him focused and healthy. It's good for the game."
"This is the best Zion has been; he still has immense strength and power, but in a more durable body" another posted on X.
Still another commented on X, "zion's weight loss could boost his agility and impact on the court—exciting times for pelicans fans!"
Moving forward, health will be key for the star forward. The franchise has focused its attention on Williamson as the face of the franchise after the team traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. The duo never played a single playoff game together in their five seasons with the Pelicans.
New Orleans rests their future on Zion's shoulders and will add pieces that best fit his skillset. Players like Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, and Herb Jones must complement his skill set so that the Pelicans can compete in the crowded Western Conference.
The Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs again on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
