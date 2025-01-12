Pelicans Scoop

NBA Fans React to Paul George's Controversial Statement After Pelicans-76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George went viral after the New Orleans Pelicans game.

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (L) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (R) have words during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
The Philadelphia 76ers suffered arguably their worst loss of the NBA season on Friday night. Falling to the last place New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia handed them just their eighth win of the season.

While 76ers star Joel Embiid was again out of the lineup, nine-time All-Star forward Paul George played 35 minutes in the losing effort. Starting slow, George finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

This was George's 25th game with the 76ers, and he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. After the game, George made a statement that went viral on social media.

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Asked about guarding opposing centers as the 76ers play small in Embiid's absence, George said he is "bored" with that defensive assignment.

"It's different," George admitted. "I'm used to scrapping and running around and chasing, fighting through screens. To be honest, I'm bored. Playing on a five just don't do enough for me."

George added, "But I think, being mindful of my ability to clog the middle and help and cut off passing lanes and driving lanes, kind of battle with the bigs is what Nick [Nurse] sees in that style. But I enjoy chasing the little guys and matching up against a wing."

NBA fans shared their thoughts on George's statement.

"New meme incoming," a fan joked.

"Why would he say he's bored?" a fan asked.

"Nobody should be too thrilled after losing to the [Pelicans]," a fan stated.

"He’s 6’8 so it’s not that crazy just doesn’t fit his play style," a fan added.

"Loss to the PELS?!?" a fan wrote.

This was a bad loss for the 76ers, who are now 15-21 on the season.

