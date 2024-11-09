NBA Fans React to Pelicans' Blowout Loss vs. Orlando Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries to start the new NBA season. In Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, New Orleans was without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson.
Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans were blown out by a solid Magic team. Led by 27 points from Franz Wagner, Orlando defeated New Orleans 115-88.
The Pelicans received a strong performance from Brandon Boston Jr. who had a team-high 26 points, but it was not enough to defeat an Orlando team missing Paolo Banchero. This loss dropped New Orleans to 3-7 through its first 10 games.
NBA fans have been reacting to this blowout win for the Magic.
Via @MeguhCorey: "Five game losing has been snapped. Great win."
Via @EJisAmazing: "EAST STILL RUNS THROUGH ORLANDO"
Via @GBoss904: "Losing streak Over Go Get another One Sunday"
Via @nathan_osler: "Huge win after a rough stretch! Play the Song ASAP!"
Via @yassm_shasm: "Season over before Christmas is wild"
Via @TEAmoeBbl: "I love the Pels but man, this is a discouraging start to the season with injuries and losses"
As is to be expected with a final score like this, the reactions from Pelicans and Magic fans are very different. Taking care of business, the Magic got back in the win column while the Pelicans extended their losing streak to four games.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors