NBA Fans React To Pelicans Selecting Jeremiah Fears in 2025 NBA Draft
The Pelicans have suffered a high number of injuries over the past year. As Joe Dumars takes over at the top of the front office, New Orleans was looking to replace C.J. McCollum at the guard spot. McCollum was traded to the Washington Wizards in a deal that saw Jordan Poole come back to the Pelicans.
With the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans got their guard to replace McCollum and play behind the newly acquired Poole.
Fears averaged 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game in his first year at Oklahoma. His ability to create offense and get to the free throw line makes him an enticing pick for a Pelicans team that needed a combo guard.
While Fears only shot 28.4% in the 2024-2025 season, he has excellent defensive instincts, averaging 1.6 steals per game.
Although the Pelicans have Poole and Jose Alvarado on the roster, Fears will probably work his way into the second unit.
Fans took to social media to react to the pick by the Pelicans, and emotions were both high and mixed.
"Explosive isolation scorer who can get to the FT line. Professional scorer," one fan said.
"Pelicans got a baller, can't wait to see him ball out," another fan replied.
However, other fans seemed to dislike the pick, saying, "No one could care any less."
As the Pelicans navigate a new era without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, along with a new leader in the front office in Joe Dumars, Fears will look to add to a team in New Orleans that is desperate to get back into playoff contention.
Related Articles
BREAKING: Pelicans Select Jeremiah Fears 7th Overall In 2025 NBA Draft
New York Knicks to Interview Top NBA Assistant for Head Coaching Job
Top NBA Draft Prospect Reveals Top 3 Preferred Landing Spots