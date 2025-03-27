NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News for Pelicans-Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden state Warriors are set for a matchup on Friday night.
This matchup has been awaited by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has labeled this game as the “biggest game of the season”. The Warriors need a win badly as they are slightly ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, who are hopeful to grab the sixth seed in the Western Conference. While the Warriors need this win, the Pelicans won’t go away easily.
A new update on superstar guard Stephen Curry was released prior to Friday’s game after Curry had missed time with an injury.
“Steph Curry went through a six-minute team scrimmage today in New Orleans,” according to Anthony Slater. “He is about to do an individual workout. Warriors will list him as questionable tomorrow at Pelicans, but Steve Kerr said he remains optimistic Curry will return.”
Fans have already started to react to the news.
One fan said, "We need Steph & we need to win that game vs the Pelicans.
Another fan said, "Go ahead and chalk up another loss if Steph is still out tomorrow."
"hopefully he does because we are F******** without him," a fan said.
Curry is averaging 24.2 points, 6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45/39/93 from the field. He has missed the last two games with a pelvic contusion injury.
