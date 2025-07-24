NBA Fans React to Viral Jeremiah Fears Post
Jeremiah Fears may not have been the most well-known player in the 2025 NBA Draft class, but it's a pretty safe bet you'll be seeing his viral "0 Fears" jersey populate music festivals and college campuses sooner rather than later.
Fears recently commissioned a tattoo by award-winning artist Joe McCormick that pays homage to his new Pelicans jersey as well as all the others he wore on his journey to the NBA. The rookie point guard revealed the tattoo on social media on Wednesday, drawing mixed reactions from fans across the internet.
"Pelicans' rookie Jeremiah Fears got his name and number tatted," Bleacher Report captioned the post. "Best name-number combo in the league?"
"The tattoo artist putting that “0 Fears” jersey on there," @BetMGM replied, with a gif of a flaming pen attached.
"Jersey gonna do Wilt numbers in frats," @JakeBaer added.
"Joe never misses," @RandallSweet5 wrote.
Because it's social media after all, of course not every reaction was a glowing review. Some fans didn't approve of the new tattoo, or at the very least thought Fears was doing a bit too much.
"Better hope he don't get traded from the Pels before the season starts," @dxvid replied.
"Athletes just get the funniest tats of all time. It’s like they all go to the same artist," @bigguccialec added.
"I don’t wanna be negative but I have a bad feeling he might end up being new gen Dame (Lillard) where he’s super good but all he accomplishes is a grown beard," @sebthepro66 wrote.
Fears had a somewhat turbulent performance at NBA Summer League this past month. The 18-year-old rookie averaged 17.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, but that was overshadowed by his 5.4 turnovers per game as well as his 18% 3-point field goal percentage.
