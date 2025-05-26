NBA Fans React To Viral Tweet On Zion Williamson’s Playoff Career
The New Orleans Pelicans were granted the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, where they selected generational prospect Anthony Davis out of Kentucky. Upon leading the Wildcats to a National Championship victory as a freshman, the Pelicans were hoping he could help turn them into a contender with the right team around him.
However, New Orleans never got farther than the second round, eventually parting ways with Davis in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Luckily, they landed another first overall pick, taking another talented freshman in Zion Williamson out of Duke. One of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory, Williamson hasn't exactly been everything the Pelicans could've wanted.
In a post that has gone viral, user Pranav Sriraman posted that Williamson is set to enter his seventh year in the NBA next season without logging any playoff minutes. Even though the team has made the postseason twice since drafting Williamson, he's been injured in both instances. Seeing this post, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"I'm [ready] for the uncomfortable conversations. He's a bust so far," one user boldly stated.
"After that 2nd Year I thought we were watching an all timer," another fan shared.
"he’s so so good i wish he could stay healthy," another fan commented.
"Wait for real?! I thought he had some minutes, but dang," a user reacted.
"We won’t forget that play-in last year," a user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are surprised but also still have faith in the former top pick. If Williamson can stay healthy next season and look like he did to end this year, there's a chance he'll be able to see his first action in the postseason in 2026.
However, with a new regime coming in, there's no telling how much patience they'll have for Williamson and whether they'll decide to move on from him.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion’s Karl-Anthony Towns Statement After Knicks-Pacers Game 3
Former Warriors, Pelicans Coach Receives Major International Job
NBA Trade Idea Swaps $60 Million Celtics Star With Top Defensive Player