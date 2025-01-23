NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson Injury News Before Grizzlies-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans return to action on Friday after having their Wednesday game against the Milwaukee Bucks postponed due to a severe snowstorm that hit the New Orleans area. Southeast Louisiana recorded a historic winter event that the league deemed too dangerous for the teams to hold the event. Now, the Pelicans travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday night.
New Orleans revealed their injury report for the game, and star forward Zion Williamson is listed as out for the matchup. Williamson missed the team's previous game with an illness and now is out because of the recovery process from the illness. Fans had much to say on social media regarding the two-time all-star mossing yet another game.
@_Zaiire_: Zion so unserious
@hbk1282: Bro would of been off 6 days and can't play tomorrow. What a life
@rtmaaaa: Zion and Embiid are just alike
@khanwickk: bro what? they didn’t even play yesterday
The former No. 1 overall pick has just played in 10 games this season after dealing with calf and hamstring injuries earlier in the year. His hamstring injury sidelined him for 27 straight games. Meanwhile, the Pelicans struggled mightily without their star, dropping near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
Williamson returned on January 7th against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the team has been cautious about overextending him. New Orleans has him on a minutes restriction, and he is being held from back-to-back games. The former Duke standout averages 21.9 points and 8.2 rebounds on the season.
