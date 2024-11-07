NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Injury News Before Pelicans vs Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Orlando on Friday evening to face the Magic at the Kia Center. New Orleans is desperate for a victory after losing six of their last seven games. There was good news for the team on Wednesday after star forward Zion Williamson returned from a two-game absence to deal with hamstring/thigh soreness.
Pelicans fans held their breath in the second quarter when the two-time All-Star purposely took an intentional foul and walked back to the locker room. The scene looked eerily similar to last season's Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers when Williamson injured his hamstring and went straight to the locker room in frustration.
New Orleans released their injury report ahead of Friday night's matchup, and the former Duke standout is listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness. Fans reacted strongly to the news that Williamson is questionable to play on Friday.
Via @SUKives: NOW IT'S LEFT HAMSTRING TIGHTNESS FOR ZION?????????
Via @RyanTalksHoops: I genuinely rather him rest but we are so desperate
Via @Pels4L: When will it end man
Via @pottersquash: Well yea, they play basketball then. Why would Zion be healthy on a day Pels play basketball?
Pelicans fans clearly voiced their frustration over Williamson's injury status. New Orleans has played three games this season without their best player, with the team 1-2 in those games.
Orlando is 10-2 in their last 12 games versus the Pelicans, so winning against the Magic won't be easy for New Orleans. Injuries have decimated New Orleans, which is second to last in the Western Conference standings early in the season. The Pelicans need to get healthy, and they need Zion Williamson to play like a star.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors