NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson, New York Knicks Report
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is at a crossroads this season. He's dealing with another severe hamstring injury that ESPN's Shams Charania reported would sideline him longer than the 6-8 week hopeful timeline for a return would be. He recently parted ways with his agency, CAA, and his Pelicans team is second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 4-13 record.
Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints revealed that sources said the split with CAA was partly due to the agency's inability to get Williamson to play for the Knicks in New York. The article said Williamson revealed his desire to play in New York before being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019.
"Even before the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery sealed Williamson's fate as the Pelicans' No. 1 overall pick, he had long made it clear to the agency that he wanted to play in New York. After beginning his career in New Orleans, Williamson expected more from his representation in regards to pursuing a trade to New York. This was one of the two driving factors that resulted in the split, source said."
NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.
Via @KnicksMuse: "NBA never would’ve let it happen. Worst lottery luck in the NBA since Ewing."
Via @jason23lake: "Knicks have moved on"
Via @SotaSpamz: "Zion KAT Brunson would be scary"
Via @EduardoTorrado4: "I don’t understand, the best players go to teams with the worst draft odds. You have to deal with it and I don’t understand why they have to complain so much about it"
Via @Kay74dee: "He would’ve been more motivated to hoop with that Knicks across his chest but we got a great team now so who cares"
The Pelicans took the much-hyped Williamson No. 1 overall that season, but injuries have failed to garner the anticipation of the former Duke phenom in the NBA. Since being drafted in 2019, Williamson has played in less than 49% of the Pelicans games. This season, the two-time all-star has appeared in only six games for New Orleans.
The Pelicans agreed to a five-year, $197 million extension with Zion in 2022. His salary for this season is fully guaranteed, provided New Orleans doesn't waive him before January 7, and next year is guaranteed if he's on the roster after July 15. There are weight clauses in place for certain goals the team wants Williamson to meet in the meantime.
There is no timetable for a return to the court as the Pelicans continue to tumble down the standings. New Orleans travels to Indiana to face the Pacers on Monday night.
