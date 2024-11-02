NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson’s Performance in Pelicans-Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans have a .500 record on the season. After three straight losses, the Pelicans fell to 2-3 on the season. Despite walking into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers with multiple key injuries -- New Orleans took a 125-118 win.
With CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray all being sidelined, Zion Williams and Brandon Ingram were facing a tall task to show up and pull out a victory.
Williamson did just that, scoring 34 points while shooting 14-of-20 from the field, adding six rebounds and ten assists. He was aggressive early and set the tone, leading to a big Pelicans victory to advance to 3-3 on the season. NBA fans had a strong reaction to his performance:
Via @10gotgame: "Potential to be top 10"
Via @Bigthrees02: "All this demon needs is to stay healthy"
Via @celtic_husker: "He’s gonna be a problem if he stays healthy"
Via @7saile_: "zion is doing everything"
Via @Dirty30Era: "Bearded Zion on a roll"
The former No. 1 overall pick's counterpart, Ingram, shined on their home floor as well. He added 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists en route to the victory. Of course, it took all hands on deck as the Pelicans were without three starters.
The club next's bit of action is on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Hawks in the second of four straight home games.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors