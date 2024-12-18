NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's New Shoe Leak
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is a polarizing figure on and off the court. His rare size, power, and athleticism make him nearly unstoppable on the court, but injuries have sidelined him for much of his career.
Williamson is currently out with a hamstring injury. The former No. 1 overall pick has only appeared in six games this season. In those games, the two-time all-star averaged 22.5 points per game on a career-low 45% shooting from the field.
He remains marketable despite his inconsistency to stay healthy, thanks partly to the seismic hype he came into the NBA with. Williamson has a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand and has already released three signature sneakers. Before his upcoming fourth shoe was released, pictures of an unreleased shoe began to leak online.
Many fans took to social media to voice mixed opinions about the online leak.
@lawson_kirt: Does it also break after 3 games, and does it help his trade value?
@all2good_21: more athletic orthopedics
@p_matic: Replace the Jumpman with a giant Swoosh and this is just the LeBron 22 or Freak 6.
There are currently no details of the release date, but leaks show the retail price to be $140. He is amongst other current Jordan Brand NBA athletes like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.
Last season, Williamson played a career-high 70 games, although he injured his hamstring against the Lakers in the team's Play-In Tournament game. He missed the playoffs again as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept New Orleans.
The two-time all-star signed an extension with the Pelicans in 2022 that included clauses requiring Williamson to meet specific weight standards. Recently, Zion parted ways with his agency, CAA, and will seek new representation. New Orleans is 5-22 on the season, marking them with the worst record in the Western Conference.
