NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson, Steph Curry Offseason News
The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most exciting players in the NBA, but he is rarely healthy enough to show it. Zion Williamson, the first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has played over 60 games in a season just twice throughout his six-year NBA career, but when he is healthy, he is incredible.
The two-time All-Star is a human highlight reel, as despite being listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, he is one of the highest-flying players in the NBA. The Pelicans would be must-watch TV by now if Williamson were able to stay healthy, but there is still hope for the 25-year-old star.
Zion Williamson's future
Last season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game through 30 appearances, but the Pelicans gained hope when they saw his weight loss. Williamson reportedly lost around 20 pounds last season, getting in the best shape of his career while battling back from injuries.
The sliver of hope seems to be saving his Pelicans career, with new president of basketball operations Joe Dumars running the show and wanting to keep him around as the face of the franchise.
If Williamson can stay healthy, in shape, and keep his off-court issues in check, the Pelicans will be set for the future, but until he proves himself, there will be concerns. However, he remains one of the NBA's brightest and most exciting stars, and fans could see it first-hand next offseason.
Zion Williamson could team up with Steph Curry
Former NBA star Jamal Crawford recently announced the return of his famous Pro-Am league, the Crawsover, next offseason. Crawford revealed that two NBA stars have expressed interest in playing: Zion Williamson and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Even though this potential team-up would be in the NBA offseason, a duo of Williamson and Curry has gotten people talking. Putting the best three-point shooter of all-time, Steph Curry, alongside one of the most electric dunkers and crowd-pleasers in today's game, Zion Williamson, would be incredible.
Many fans have gone to social media to react to the recent news.
"This would be a crazy duo," one fan said.
"Zion needs to worry about getting through at least half a season first," another fan bluntly responded.
"That pnr would be nasty. Would you rather take a full steam Zion or an open 3 from Curry," a fan replied.
"Steph and Zion duo should’ve happened in league fr," another fan said.