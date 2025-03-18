NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk in Pelicans-Pistons
On Monday night, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans were decimated by the Detroit Pistons in what was one of their worst losses in franchise history - Detroit destroyed the Pelicans by 46 points.
While the game was one that the New Orleans Pelicans and their fans would rather forget, there was one moment that had fans of both teams excited.
As the Pelicans were down 29 points against the Pistons, Zion Williamson posterized Isaiah Stewart in what was an insane dunk.
Via @TheHoopCentral: "ZION POSTER ON BEEF STEW. 🔥🔥🔥"
It was a moment that immediately went viral online, one individual clip alone gathered over 300,000 views in under two hours. The dunk came in different views and angles.
For as great as Zion's dunk was, Pelicans fans weren't happy with the blowout happening in the process.
"You’re getting beat by 25+ points. Have some pride," said one frustrated Pelicans fan.
"That’s cool. Almost lost by 50 too," said another fan "referencing the 40 point blowout.
"pelicans scored 7 pts in the final 8 minutes," said another fan.
The New Orleans Pelicans aren't what fans envisioned they would be at the start of the season, but they're not going to be favored to win many games moving forward. The team is shorthanded and 14th place in the Western Conference for a reason.
The only thing left for the franchise is to figure out a way to make sure Zion Williamson is healthy next seaso.
