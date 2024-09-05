NBA Insider Claims 'Minuscule' Chance of Trade for New Orleans Pelicans Star
The Brandon Ingram saga continues for the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason. After the two sides could not negotiate a contract extension this summer, Ingram heads into this season on the last year of his current deal. The former All-Star is seeking a max extension worth upwards of $208 million and New Orleans is unwilling to offer such a deal.
Pelicans executive president of basketball operations David Griffin admitted the financial hurdle of signing the former Duke standout to such a deal.
"There is a financial reality to this", Griffin told reporters this summer. "And where I think we can go in terms of keeping this group together, might not be as far as he and his agency would like us to be able to go. So for now, we're going to play it out.
Rumors circulated that New Orleans engaged teams in potential trade talks about Ingram's availability, but those talks didn't go far. Since time has passed, most teams have moved on from the opportunity to acquire him. NBC Bay Sports writer Monte Poole writes that the Golden State Warriors are on that list of teams.
"No longer are the Warriors willing to jeopardize their bottom line, sacrifice a bundle of draft picks, or disrupt their roster for anyone who doesn't rate a consensus," Poole writes. "Brandon Ingram, to cite an example, is among those who, according to sources, does not meet that level. There's enough pro/con that any chance of him coming to Golden State is minuscule."
The Warriors were looking to make a splash trade this summer after one of the cornerstones of their dynasty, Klay Thompson, signed with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Golden State struck out on acquiring higher caliber stars Paul George or Lauri Markkanen, so they settled with rounding out their roster with Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson. The Warriors seem to be out of the Brandon Ingram sweepstakes.
That leaves the 27-year-old's future with the Pelicans up in the air. The internet tried to connect the dots from a recent social media post that Ingram posted on Instagram of a motivational speaker telling people to leave environments where others don't recognize their true value. Then, the players organized a voluntary workout in California that all players except for Daniel Theis were expected to attend. Ingram did not attend the workout with his teammates.
New Orleans opens its regular season on October 23rd against the Chicago Bulls. Ingram is expected to start the season in New Orleans, but if the two can't reach a deal during the first part of the year, the Pelicans will surely look to unload him before the trade deadline for fear he walks for nothing in free agency.