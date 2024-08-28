NBA Insider Gives Candid Thoughts On Potential Outcome for Pelicans This Season
The NBA regular season starts in about two months for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the team has reasons for optimism. New Orleans made the playoffs last season for the second time in three years, having to win a do-or-die Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings without star forward Zion Williamson.
New Orleans made one of the biggest trades this offseason in acquiring two-way guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Larry Nance, Jr., Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks.
What the Pelicans want to avoid is playing for their season every year in the Play-In Tournament. New Orleans has participated for three consecutive years in the newly created format that has each conference's 7-10 seeds battle it out for the last two remaining playoff spots.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes predicted every Play-In Tournament team's fate this season and if they will qualify for the big dance this year. Hughes predicts another playoff berth for the Pelicans.
"The Dejounte Murray addition is great and all, but nothing should inspire more optimism for the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming season than Zion Williamson a) looking lean and mean, and b) said lean-and-mean version of Zion talking about winning a championship. New Orleans upgraded by landing Murray and can get better via organic growth or a future trade. With last year's 49 wins as a baseline, the Pels seem likelier to finish fourth in the conference than they do to miss the playoffs."
There are areas of concern for the Pelicans heading into next year. New Orleans does not have a bona fide starting caliber center on the roster. The team lost all of its frontcourt depth after the departures of Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. this summer. The Pelicans drafted a talented, but raw big man in Yves Missi with their first-round selection in this year's NBA Draft. They also signed veteran center Daniel Theis to a one-year deal.
Aside from transitioning to a small-ball approach, there is the looming question surrounding Brandon Ingram's future in New Orleans. The former All-Star forward is in the last year of his current contract and is seeking a max extension worth in the neighborhood of $45-$50 million annually. New Orleans is a team that has never paid into the luxury tax in its history, so Ingram's asking price is too high for the Pelicans with major contracts on the books like Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray.
Since Ingram is an unrestricted free agent next summer, it's likely the Pelicans will intensify trade talks closer to the deadline if Ingram and his camp can't come down on their number. Flipping Ingram for some size in the frontcourt is ideal for the Pelicans, and the team flirted with acquiring Clevland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen in the past.
Health and focus are the main keys for the Pelicans this season. On paper, they have the talent to compete, but it doesn't have a rich history of winning within the franchise. New Orleans seeks its first third straight winning season in its history and will need to do so to make the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference.