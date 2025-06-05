NBA Insider Predicts Major $128 Million Zion Williamson Decision
It's hard to believe that less than six years ago, Zion Williamson was dubbed the next face of the NBA coming into the draft. The star forward had generational hype coming into the league, and the New Orleans Pelicans were gifted the No. 1 overall pick amid Anthony Davis trade talks.
Fast forward to 2025, and Williamson's tenure with the team has been disappointing, mostly due to injuries. The Pelicans have just two playoff appearances since 2019, and have been without their All-Star on the floor. This past season, Williamson played in just 30 games, averaging an impressive 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
The 24-year-old is eligible to sign an extension this summer, starting July 6. Williamson is currently battling allegations made against him by a former girlfriend, and is also involved in trade rumors after New Orleans went 21-61 this past season.
Bobby Marks, a front office insider for ESPN, predicts that amid the buzz, Williamson will not be offered an extension this summer. Back in 2022, he signed a five-year, $197 million extension, which makes him an unrestricted free agent in 2028.
"An extension for Williamson is unlikely for two reasons," Marks wrote. "The first comes in committing long term to a player who has spent more time on the sideline than on the court. Since he was drafted in 2019, Williamson has played in just 46% of regular-season games and has never appeared in the playoffs. He has played more than 30 games twice."
"The second is Williamson's current contract and the leverage New Orleans loses if an extension is signed," Marks added. "Williamson's $39.4 million contract ($7.9 million protected) for next season is guaranteed July 15. The following two seasons ($42.2 million and $44.9 million) remain non-guaranteed. If Williamson does sign a two-year $128.4 million extension, his original contract will become fully guaranteed."
All signs point to the New Orleans Pelicans keeping Zion Williamson right now, but will they in the future?
