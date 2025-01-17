NBA Legend Gives Harsh Reality Check to Zion Williamson
When Zion Williamson entered the NBA in 2019, the hype was absolutely unreal. It seemed like Zion was about to become the new face of the league in his rookie year, but unfortunately, injuries and bad habits have completely derailed that.
As a rookie, Zion already had a plethora of endorsements and was a name brand. However, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes that type of coddling may have been a big reason why Zion's trajectory has currently been derailed.
“With Zion, in my opinion, everybody always coveted him,” Anthony said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “He doesn’t have the resume that we all would be looking for, that we think he should be at, at this point in his career, but he has the star power. So when you have the star power everything else comes with that."
Zion was recently suspended by the New Orleans Pelicans over being late to practices numerous times in what was a violation of team policies. His recent suspension is something that made many around the league sour on him, including Carmelo.
“Inside that organization has to be some real conversations with this man," Anthony said. "Do you want to be here, if you want to be here, we’ve got to figure this s—t out. What you’re doing being an hour late, that s—t is unacceptable.”
In Carmelo's eyes, Zion's current situation is a result of the player empowerment era. Ironically, that was something pushed by Anthony and his friend LeBron James.
“This is like the dark side to player empowerment,” Anthony said. “We fought for player empowerment, taking a stand, sitting in lockouts, and sitting across these owners, and really figuring out the business of this game.”
Zion Williamson is only 24 years old and has plenty of time to figure out how to get his career back on track. However, one thing is clear, and so far, he has not lived up to expectations.
