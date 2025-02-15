NBA Legend Reacts to Major Raptors-Pelicans Trade
While Luka Doncic getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers dominated nearly all news cycles during the NBA Trade Deadline, plenty of other teams made major moves, including the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram.
While the trade made sense for the Pelicans trying to offload Ingram's contract, it didn't make much sense for the Raptors who are still clearly in a rebuilding phase.
Among those who seem interested to see what the Raptors do with Ingram, is Raptors legend Vince Carter. While speaking on Inside the NBA, Carter gave his thoughts about the trade.
"I'm just interested to see what the Raptors do with what they have. They have a lot of athletes; they have a lot of guys in the same position. He's a guy you can put the ball in his hand, and he will get you a bucket. He will get you in the penalty. He's a gifted scorer, and he can draw fouls," Carter said. "It'll be interesting to see how they gel together."
While Ingram has yet to make his debut with the Raptors, he's already made quick friends with his teammates.
The Toronto Raptors are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 17-38.
