NBA Makes Announcement On Pelicans Hiring Joe Dumars
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up one of their best seasons in franchise history with one of their worst, going from 49-33 to 21-61 without making many changes to the roster. If anything, they made a major addition by bringing in Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, but injuries got the best of New Orleans through the season.
As a result, the Pelicans decided it needed change, parting ways with General Manager David Griffin. Griffin joined the franchise in 2019, building out the roster as it is today. Before his time in New Orleans, he won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers as GM. Now, NBA legend Joe Dumars will take over for the Pelicans, and the league has released a statement regarding it.
"Joe brought tremendous credibility to his role at the league office and is one of the most genuine and respected people in all of basketball. His exceptional playing career and tenure as an executive provided him with an elite understanding of the game and strong relationships around the NBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote.
Dumars has served as Detroit Pistons GM from 2000-2014, helping lead the franchise to an unlikely NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers. "We are grateful for Joe's leadership over the past three years and wish him well as he begins his new role with the Pelicans," Silver added, referencing Dumars' time working with the league office.
Dumars will be tasked with fixing a roster with the fourth-best odds to land the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On top of that, he'll be tasked with evaluating the future of former top overall pick Zion Williamson.
Related Articles
New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office