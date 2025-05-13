NBA Players React to Dallas Mavericks Winning Cooper Flagg Draft Rights
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery shocked everyone. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets each had a 14% chance to land the first pick in the draft, while the New Orleans Pelicans had the fourth-best odds at 12.5%. However, none of these teams even touched the top three of the final lottery results.
The Dallas Mavericks, despite having just a 1.8% chance, jumped up to land the first-overall pick in the draft, with the San Antonio Spurs right behind them at number two and the Philadelphia 76ers rounding out the top three.
The Mavericks went 39-43 this season, and their year was headlined by trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic. Now, however, the Mavericks have the opportunity to draft their next franchise player in Cooper Flagg.
The entire NBA season was filled with teams settling on losses, just for the hope of being able to draft the 18-year-old phenom out of Duke, and the Mavericks ended up being that lucky team.
Many NBA players across the league took to social media to react to the Mavericks winning the lottery and the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Via LeBron James: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Via Kevin Love: "There is no f*****g way 🤣🤣🤣"
Via Kevin Love: "I mean come on man 🤣🤣🤣"
Via Tobias Harris: "This goes to show why faith and always believing are so important folks 😂🤣"
Via PJ Washington: "👀👀👀"
Via Tristan Thompson: "Dallas is getting the #1 pick wow"
Everybody is shocked about the Mavericks beating out teams like the Jazz, Wizards, Hornets, and Pelicans for the top pick in the draft, especially since they seemed like they were trying to win. It is not the first time an NBA team has gotten the top pick in the draft after losing its franchise player, and now the Mavericks are on the verge of adding an elite prospect.