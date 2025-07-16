NBA Players React to Dejounte Murray's Heartfelt Post
A disastrous season for the New Orleans Pelicans was headlined by Dejounte Murray's torn Achilles early in the 2024-2025 season.
The Pelicans had shown considerable promise after making the playoffs the previous season and acquiring Murray to bolster their backcourt. However, the basketball gods had other plans for New Orleans, as not just Murray, but multiple players were injured for a considerable amount of time throughout the 2024-2025 season.
While Zion Williamson remained relatively healthy until the end of the season, the Pelicans were decimated by significant injuries to essentially their whole rotation, including Trey Murphy and Herb Jones.
With a new era in the front office, the trade of CJ McCollum to acquire Jordan Poole, the trade of Brandon Ingram, the hiring of Joe Dumars, and a new mindset at the top of the organization, New Orleans is poised to return to competitiveness.
It begins with the health of Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson. Murray took to social media in a heartfelt post that many fans and some players reacted to.
Via Dejounte Murray: "THIS S*** FOR THE ONES THAT FALL AND GET BACK UP!!!!! 💯💪🏽 #DM5🖤 Blood, Sweat And Tears I’m Standing On Shaking Back To Better Than Ever!!! 😤"
Former players and fans took to the comment section to support Murray, who has garnered a following on social media over the years.
Former NFL player Ryan Clark said, "The come back!"
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Emoni Bates commented, "My brotha Fr!💯"
Current Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin also commented saying, "Not getting up wasn't an option!!!"
Former NBA point guard George Hill commented, "Yesssirrrr Brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Other NBA stars like Jamal Murray, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, and more also liked the post.
Murray averaged 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game in only 31 games played before his injury in the 2024-2025 season, and should return to the Pelicans lineup early in the season.
Related Articles
Jordan Poole's Passionate Reaction to Reuniting With Warriors Teammate
Steve Kerr's Decision-Making Led to Warriors Champion Leaving Team
Star NBA Defender Officially Signs Multi-Year Contract With Pelicans