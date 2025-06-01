NBA Players React to Steve Nash’s Heartfelt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Post
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, and both teams are led by high-level point guards. However, the Thunder happen to be led by the best point guard in the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the opportunity to join elite company by winning the NBA MVP and Finals MVP awards in the same season, but he has already made a significant mark on the league. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season, seemingly perfecting his offensive skillset to dominate opponents every night.
Steve Nash, another NBA MVP and Canadian basketball legend, sent a heartfelt message to Gilgeous-Alexander on Instagram.
"Kids (and grown ups) watch and listen to this guy. He talks about the process. Refines the process. Attacks the process. Obsesses over the process. He does it with class, grit and style.
"When you see him now it looks like he was born to do this. When he was cut from the JV team in 9th grade I’m assuming he did not. He’s willing to dig really deep and do the work everyday but the work is not all sweat. It’s equally building and committing to a process and riding it through the ups and downs.
"Bravo, Shai! Keep killing your process. 🇨🇦"
Multiple current and former NBA players reacted to Nash's post about the Thunder superstar, including New Orleans Pelicans center Kelly Olynyk, another Canadian basketball star.
Kelly Olynyk: "👏👏👏"
Jamal Crawford: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Olynyk was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Pelicans at the deadline this season. The veteran big man represented Team Canada alongside Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was one of the main reasons they were able to bring home Bronze over Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.