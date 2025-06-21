NBA Players React to Trey Murphy’s Recent Post
The New Orleans Pelicans had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign filled with injury woes, ultimately finishing 21-61 and falling well short of the Western Conference playoff picture.
However, not everything was bad news for the Pelicans. Not only do they now have the seventh overall pick in next week's NBA Draft, but they saw the emergence of rising star Trey Murphy III this season.
Through 53 games, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game with 45.4/36.1/88.7 shooting splits. The 25-year-old forward was one of the few bright spots for New Orleans this season and is now one of the most coveted players on this summer's trade market, if made available.
Murphy recently shared a new post on Instagram, as the rising star seems to be repping a new look early into his 2025 offseason.
Via Trey Murphy III: "#KAYPartner Year Two Five styled with @kayjewelers 📸 @jhmp_"
However, many NBA players took to his comment section to question his new appearance.
Josh Hart: "My rook 😂😂😂😂"
Naji Marshall: "Keep it a buck...who inspired ya cornrows???"
CJ McCollum: "you look like an up and coming artist😂"
Quincy Olivari: "U look like Nickeil Alexander Walker"
Larry Nance Jr: "Damnnnn what label you sign for?"
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: "Better tuck yo chain…"
