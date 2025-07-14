NBA Rookie Derik Queen Gets Honest on Fit With Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans received quite a bit of slack for parting ways with an unprotected first-round pick to move up 10 spots in the 2025 NBA Draft to draft Maryland standout Derik Queen. Queen has put together a respectable showing at Summer League, but questions still remain, in large part because of the price that was paid to acquire him.
The No. 13 overall pick recently sat down with SportsKeeda's Mark Medina, where he discussed his fit with the Pelicans and, namely, with star forward Zion Williamson.
"I feel like I'm a good player," Queen said. "They made the decision to move up because they wanted me. I felt like I'm a good player and that I can be a good player for anyone. I just want to keep playing my game and doing what I'm doing everyday. I want to keep building.
"We're on social media, and you don't like to hear bad things about yourself. But it's life. People make decisions. People aren't going to like every decision. So it's, like, whatever. Everybody is just telling me to stay focused. It's about being myself."
In regards to his fit with Williamson, Queen just wants to avoid interfering with a good thing.
"Zion will probably tell me get out of his way," Queen said. "So, I'm going to get out of his way. I'll throw lobs up to Zion and just help him be the best version that he can play of himself."
