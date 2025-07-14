Pelicans Scoop

NBA Rookie Derik Queen Gets Honest on Fit With Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen recently spoke about his fit with Zion Williamson

Will Despart

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans received quite a bit of slack for parting ways with an unprotected first-round pick to move up 10 spots in the 2025 NBA Draft to draft Maryland standout Derik Queen. Queen has put together a respectable showing at Summer League, but questions still remain, in large part because of the price that was paid to acquire him.

The No. 13 overall pick recently sat down with SportsKeeda's Mark Medina, where he discussed his fit with the Pelicans and, namely, with star forward Zion Williamson.

"I feel like I'm a good player," Queen said. "They made the decision to move up because they wanted me. I felt like I'm a good player and that I can be a good player for anyone. I just want to keep playing my game and doing what I'm doing everyday. I want to keep building.

"We're on social media, and you don't like to hear bad things about yourself. But it's life. People make decisions. People aren't going to like every decision. So it's, like, whatever. Everybody is just telling me to stay focused. It's about being myself."

Derik Queen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Derik Queen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 13th pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In regards to his fit with Williamson, Queen just wants to avoid interfering with a good thing.

"Zion will probably tell me get out of his way," Queen said. "So, I'm going to get out of his way. I'll throw lobs up to Zion and just help him be the best version that he can play of himself."

Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

