NBA Star Brandon Ingram Reportedly Finalizes Big Career Decision
The New Orleans Pelicans have started this season with a disappointing 4-16 record, last in the Western Conference standings. Star forward Brandon Ingram leads the team in scoring and three-point shots made, but he will miss his fourth straight game with a calf injury. With the former No. 2 overall pick scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next summer, the Pelicans could look to move Ingram before the deadline or fear he walks for nothing in free agency.
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Ingram has a new agency after signing with Klutch Sports Group. Excel Sports Management previously represented Ingram since he was drafted into the NBA in 2016. Ingram's signing with Rich Paul's led agency puts a greater emphasis on his future with the Pelicans.
New Orleans and the former All-Star forward could not agree on a contract extension this past offseason. According to reports, Ingram asked for a maximum contract extension worth around $50 million annually. The Pelicans were unwilling to meet his salary demand and even sought trade suitors for Ingram, although demand for his services was low.
Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin spoke about the difficulty of dealing with Ingram's contract negotiations earlier this summer: "Brandon wants to stay here. ... At the same time, there is a financial reality that we all deal with." The financial piece is the salary cap, where New Orleans has never paid the luxury tax in franchise history, and they were slightly above the cap when the season started.
The decision to move Ingram and build solely around Zion Williamson will be a major one for this organization. Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and his injury history suggests caution about relying on him moving forward. Zion has played in less than 50% of games since being drafted in 2019.
Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.
