NBA Star Brandon Ingram Reportedly Has $40 Million Decision to Make
The New Orleans Pelicans have opened the year 5-20. Injuries have derailed the team, with many of its key players, like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, missing significant time. New Orleans won 49 games last season and made the Play-In Tournament, but its work has been cut out for it to reach the tournament again this season.
The Pelicans will face major decisions regarding their roster construction in the coming months. Ingram is playing in the final year of his contract in New Orleans and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Ingram recently changed agencies, going from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports during the season. The former No. 2 pick had an interesting summer surrounding his contract in New Orleans. Ingram reportedly wanted a max contract extension worth about $50 million per season. The Pelicans were unwilling to match that deal, and the former Most Improved Player was left playing in the final year of his contract.
New Orleans could decide to trade Ingram before the deadline and begin building the team around Zion Williamson. They could also let the season play out and try to re-sign the former All-Star forward in the offseason.
NBA Insider Jake Fischer thinks Ingram could remain in New Orleans with the Pelicans looking to offer him a contract similar to what he's making now.
"The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to sign Brandon Ingram for around $40 million per season," according to Jake Fischer of The People's Insider.
Ingram is currently sidelined indefinitely with a "significant low left ankle sprain" per Shams Carania of ESPN. Given this latest development, the Pelicans have an even tougher decision to make regarding Ingram and the reported $40M annual salary they were looking to extend him for.
The Pelicans reportedly called teams during the offseason to gauge interest in the former Duke standout, but there was little interest. Ingram has a troubled injury history, playing in 64 games last season, the most since his rookie year. The Kingston, North Carolina native has made just one All-Star appearance in his career.
